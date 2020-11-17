African Road Elementary holds turkey trot

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Students at African Road Elementary School in Vestal are getting some exercise for a good cause.

They are holding their sixth annual 'Bee' Thankful Turkey Trot this Weekend.

As part of the exercise, students run an obstacle course set up in the school parking lot, but that's not all. They are also encouraged to bring in a non-perishable food item to donate to chow.

Staff say they also hope students will use the opportunity to take some time to think about what they are thankful for.

"I'm thankful for my family, my animals, my house, my food," said fifth grader Nicholas Issa.

They also hope students take some time to think about those in need this holiday season as well, something Issa took to heart.

"Some people won't be able to get food so that's why we're donating all of these to give them food for the homeless shelter."

Students will be able to participate until this Friday.