Binghamton University moves to remote learning after hitting COVID-19 threshold

(WBNG) -- Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger announced Tuesday that students will switch to remote learning after an increase in coronavirus cases.

Stenger said as of Tuesday, the university reached the threshold of 100 positive cases during the current two-week period.

Stenger said the number of cases is not a surprise because they have been testing almost every student on campus ahead of their fall departure. He said over the last seven days, they have completed almost 5,000 tests, a record for the campus. The university is at a 1.61% positivity rate while the community is a 3.2%.

Remote-only instruction for Binghamton University students will begin Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Stenger is asking all students to remain in their on-campus or off-campus housing until the scheduled break. He is also asking all students to go to their scheduled tests before returning home for the rest of the semester.

Stenger said the campus will remain open and all core operations will continue. He also announced residence halls will remain open and students will be able to use critical campus resources.

Binghamton University resumed in-person instruction on Wednesday, Oct. 21.