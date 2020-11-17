Easyjet posts first annual loss in 25-year history

LONDON (AP) — British airline easyJet has posted its first full-year loss in its 25-year history as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. It laid out hope, however, that the rollout of vaccines will help it bounce back strongly next year. The airline reported a pretax loss of 1.27 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) for the year through September compared with a profit of 430 million pounds for the previous year. Passenger numbers halved to 48.1 million in the past year, with the airline flying just 38% of its planned capacity during the summer holiday season.