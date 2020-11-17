Feeling like Winter

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers with some rain showers. 0-.05” rain, 0-.50” snow 30%. High 38 (34-40) Wind W becoming NW 10-20 G25 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-.1” Low 22 (18-24) Wind NW 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, becoming mostly sunny. High 34 (28-36) Wind NW 10-15 mph

A clipper is coming through today. This will give us snow showers mixed with some rain showers and re-enforce the cold air. With a brisk northwest wind, the mixed showers in the day will chance to snow showers tonight.

We'll be turning cooler Wednesday with highs only in the 30s and 20s. Temperatures climb into the low 40s for Thursday with partly cloudy skies.

Quiet and warmer weather for Friday and Saturday with highs in the 50s. We'll be mild Sunday, but with a cold front approaching we will have showers. Some of these will continue into Monday as a low develops along the front.

