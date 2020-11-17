Health department: treat going out like COVID-19 is everywhere

(WBNG) -- Broome County officials are warning people about the amount of COVID-19 in the community.

Health department director Rebecca Kaufman says people should be prepared for COVID-19 to be everywhere.

"I think the problem with COVID from the beginning is you can't see it, you don't know where it is," Kaufman said. "I would say to treat going out like COVID is everywhere, so you know we don't know where it is when we go out, that's why whatever we do has a potential for risk, and we have to judge is that risk worth doing what we are doing today."

She says they want people to stay home as much as possible. She suggests people whenever possible to use curbside pickup and takeout options.