PA Department of Health announces efforts to slow spread of COVID-19

HARRISBURG (WBNG) -- Pennsylvania Department of Health announced updated COVID-19 guidelines today.

The state is requiring anyone who visits from another state to provide a negative COVID-19 test done within 72 hours, before entering the state.

If you do not have your test before arriving to the state, you must quarantine for 14 days until you get a negative result.

If you can't get a test, waiting for results or choose to not take a test, you must quarantine for 14 days.

These same rules apply for Pennsylvanians traveling in from other states.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says these rules do not apply if you commute for work from a surrounding state.

"For example," Levine said. "If you work in Wilmington, Delaware and work in Pennsylvania, you do not have to have a daily test and you do not have to quarantine. But we do recommend you telework when possible,"

Levine also says if you are traveling for medical treatment, you do not need to get a daily COVID -19 test.

PA officials say a model from the University of Washington suggests they will run out of intensive care units in December.

Levine also stressed that hospitals need to be working with the state's healthcare coalitions to prepare now.

Levine says hospitals should be working now to move up elective procedures and prepare to reduce them.

"It is my expectation that hospital leaders will use clinical judgement to determine what procedures without inversely impacting a patient's health," Levine said.

There is also a new mask order. Masks are required indoors and outdoors, especially when you are around people who are not in your household or cannot be six feet apart.

