Pennsylvania lawmakers aim to fill virus-inflicted deficit

1:35 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state Legislature is working this week to assemble a spending plan to carry state government through the rest of the fiscal year and fill a multibillion-dollar deficit brought on by the impact of the coronavirus. House officials say closed-door talks may produce a draft of legislation Wednesday, with final votes possible Thursday. Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, has asked the Republican-controlled Legislature for another nearly $10 billion in spending to round out the fiscal year. That’s after the Legislature approved a piecemeal, no-new-taxes $25.8 billion budget in May. Wolf’s administration says it’s seeking federal budget aid, while state lawmakers say they’re not considering any tax increases. 

Associated Press

