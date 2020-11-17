Skip to Content

Pennsylvania sharpens mask mandate, orders virus testing

New
4:38 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

Pennsylvania is strengthening its mask mandate and will require out-of-state travelers to test negative for the coronavirus before arrival. The state health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, said the new measures are in response to a sharp increase in infections and hospitalizations. She said Tuesday that masks are now required indoors wherever people from different households are gathered — even if they are physically distant. Like the rest of the nation, Pennsylvania has seen coronavirus infections explode in recent weeks. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content