Pennsylvania sharpens mask mandate, orders virus testing
Pennsylvania is strengthening its mask mandate and will require out-of-state travelers to test negative for the coronavirus before arrival. The state health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, said the new measures are in response to a sharp increase in infections and hospitalizations. She said Tuesday that masks are now required indoors wherever people from different households are gathered — even if they are physically distant. Like the rest of the nation, Pennsylvania has seen coronavirus infections explode in recent weeks.