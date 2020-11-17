Person on B.C. Transit bus tests positive for COVID-19

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department issued a public health statement Tuesday evening.

If you were at the following locations, the department asks you self-quarantine for 14 days after your exposure date.

Broome County Transit Bus Route 47

Nov. 11 between 12:25 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

Nov. 12 between 8:25 a.m. and 4:25 p.m.

Broome County Transit Route 17

Nov. 11 between 1:10 p.m. and 5:10 p.m.

Nov. 12 between 9:10 a.m. and 3:50 p.m.

The health department says you should self-quarantine until November 26 and 27 respectively. Health officials say you should self-quarantine if you were at the location during the date/time for 10 or more minutes.