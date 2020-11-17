The Sleeping Bag Project spreads warmth this winter season

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Two Tuesdays a month, one group of Good Samaritans gets together to do a little sewing.

"We've mainly come together to do this project because we have so many homeless people in Broome County," said Ann Clough, a member of the project.

Sometimes that repurposed fabric they collect comes from places you may not expect.

"The drapes in the municipal building in the Village of Endicott were being taken down so that new drapes could be put up in their place. There was some talk about what to do with the drapes, and I didn't want them to be discarded or end up in a landfill," said Secretary to the Mayor of Endicott Alicia Thoennes.

With temperatures dropping, many people will be without a warm place to stay. These ladies say people at least need a warm place to sleep. One of the many places they give sleeping bags to is the Addiction Crisis Center.

"They have 16 beds, and sometimes they don't have enough room. They keep the sleeping bags in a shed out back, and if someone needs a place to sleep, they can give them a bed roll and the things that go with it," said Carol Seidel, another member of the project.

These sewing experts say all of their material is reused, recycling, and repurposed. They salvage everything they can, even re-purposing ties to wrap up sleeping bags with.

If you would like to donate material or volunteer your time on the project, you can contact Carol Seidel at 607-722-7935.