Tioga Arts Council collecting holiday cards for residents at Elderwood, Riverview

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Arts Council is asking for help spreading some holiday cheer to those who could really use it this season.

They'll be collecting handmade cards and delivering them to Riverview Manor and Elderwood at Waverly before Christmas.

The goal is to collect 300 cards to give out to residents. They ask anyone who wants to participate to create their own cards and sign them with their first name and last initial.

Executive Director Christina Di Stefano says it's not only a great way for kids who are stuck at home to get creative, but a way to brighten up the holidays for residents who may be away from their families.

"We hope it brings a smile to their face. I understand talking to the directors at the different facilities that this is something that means so much to their residents, just getting a hand made card means the world to them so if you can support it it would be a wonderful way to spread a little cheer this season," Di Stefano said.

The cards will be delivered to the facilities on December 15 and Di Stefano says they should be sent in by noon on that date.