University vows $100 million to fix school building hazards

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The University of Pennsylvania has announced that it will contribute $100 million to the School District of Philadelphia over the next decade to deal with environmental hazards such as asbestos and lead in school buildings. Officials said the contribution of $10 million each year for 10 years represents that largest private contribution to the school district in its history. President Amy Gutmann said officials were proud to partner with the city and school district “to significantly improve the learning environment for Philadelphia’s schoolchildren in a way that will have a long-lasting impact on the health, safety, and wellbeing of our entire city.”