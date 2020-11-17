What cashless tolling means for you in New York state

(WBNG) -- New York State Transportation officials are explaining what the switch to cashless tolling means for drivers.

Drivers who don't use EZ-Pass will no longer be required to stop at toll plazas, which themselves will be removed soon. Instead, cameras will allow the thruway authority to know who each car is registered to. They will then receive a bill after their trip

Thruway association spokesperson Jonathan Dougherty told us you don't need to worry if the bill takes some time to get to arrive.

"Absolutely, you're not in trouble," Dougherty said. "You are going to get a bill in the mail to that address, so you need to keep that address updated. But yea it will come a few weeks after you first travel. You can also pay online before that bill arrives, you just put on your licence plate and the dates that you traveled and you'll be able to pay that before a bill even arrives."

Right now, Dougherty asks people to use caution around toll booths.

"It will be an active construction zone which will take place behind concrete barriers but the posted speed limit is 20 miles per hour," he said. "We just ask that people do not stop for the safety of everyone. We ask that you to just go through those tolls booths. You will not get a green light. You will not get that same experience that you are used to."

They will complete removing the old toll booths later next year, he said.