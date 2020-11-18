Another cold night

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 2-5 mph. Low: 20 (17-23)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Wind: S 7-14 mph. High: 46 (42-48)

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-9 mph. Low: 35 (32-37)

Forecast Discussion

Lake effect snow showers will come to an end this evening as high pressure builds into the region. Skies will clear and become partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows tonight will be in the teens and 20s.

We start warming up on Thursday with highs moving up into the 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. By Friday, highs will be back into the 50s, a big change from what we've been seeing the past few days. It'll be a nice end to the work week!

As we head into the weekend, we'll keep temperatures near 50, but we'll see some increased cloud cover. A cold front is expected to approach the area late Sunday into Monday bringing us the chance for seeing a few showers. Once that front passes through, highs will become more seasonable, returning to the 40s.