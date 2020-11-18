Another wintry day

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with early snow showers. Becoming partly cloudy. 0-.50” 20% High 34 (28-36) Wind NW 10-15 G20 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 20 (18-24) Wind S 3-8 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 46 (42-48) Wind S 10-20 mph

We'll be colder today with highs only in the 30s and 20s. It's going to be breezy and cold and we'll have some early snow showers. Frigid tonight with lows near 20.

Temperatures climb into the 40s for Thursday with partly cloudy skies, with lows in the 30s.

Quiet and warmer weather for Friday and Saturday with highs in the 50s. We'll be mild Sunday, but with a cold front approaching we will have late showers. These will continue into Monday, ending Tuesday.

