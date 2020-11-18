Antonio Delgado wins re-election in New York’s 19th District

AP (WBNG) -- U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado has won a second term, defeating military veteran Kyle Van De Water in a district stretching from the Catskills and Hudson Valley to rural counties near Albany.

Delgado, 43, was one of a small number of Democrats nationwide representing a congressional district that favored Trump in the 2016 election.

Delgado has worked on four bipartisan, locally-based advisory committees focusing on small business, agriculture, health care, and veterans.