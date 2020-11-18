Armenia raises Nagorno-Karabakh conflict troop toll to 2,425

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia’s prime minister has presented a 15-point “road map” for “ensuring democratic stability” in what appears to be a bid to resolve a political crisis over a truce he signed with Azerbaijan. A Russia-brokered cease-fire to halt six weeks of fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh stipulated that Armenia turn over control to Azerbaijan of some areas its holds outside the separatist territory’s borders. Thousands of angry Armenians have been protesting the agreement and calling for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s ouster. Pashinian has brushed off demands for his resignation. Armenia’s health minister on Wednesday said a new tally showed that 2,425 Armenian forces died in the recent conflict, about 1,000 more than previously reported.