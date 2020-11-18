Athens Area School District to go remote following increase of COVID-19 cases

ATHENS, P.a. (WBNG) -- The Athens Area School District is moving to a remote learning model for two weeks starting Monday, Nov. 23.

According to the district's website, remote learning will be for all schools in the district and will run through Sunday, Dec. 6.

District superintendent Craig Stage announced the news in a statement. He said the change is "an effort to proactively address the potential of school-based transmission."

The change applies to all students, extracurricular activities, and sports, but parent-teacher conferences will still be held remotely on Nov. 24 and 25 as scheduled.

Stage added that Bradford County, where the district is located, has seen an uptick in COVID-19 infection rates, and said the transition would help reduce the spread among the school community.

The district says students will take home any technology and instruction materials home with them on Friday, Nov. 20.

Stage said the district will return for in-person learning on Monday, Dec. 7.

To view Stage's statement, you can click here.