Binghamton University’s ‘Mindset Mentors’ program aims to help fellow peers with mental health

VESTAL (WBNG) -- A new internship and mentorship program at Binghamton University called Mindset Mentors is aiming to create conversations around mental health on campus.

"Really one of the things that we were hoping for coming out of the internship was to help create a culture of resilience on campus," said Jennifer Wegmann, professor at Binghamton University and founding member of Mindset Mentors.

The program, founders say, aims to be a resource for students at a time where they most need support.

Members say they reach out to their fellow peers via social media, videos, presentations, and even through handwritten letters sent to students in isolation and quarantine.

Mindset Mentors says they also deliver care packages to students in quarantine to make them feel less lonely and as if they are still a part of the campus community.

Founders of the program say that though it is still new, they have received a lot of positive feedback and support, which they say is ultimately why they do it.

They say given this semesters success they are already planning ahead for what to do next.