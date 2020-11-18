Cuomo: Broome County no longer a virus ‘yellow zone’Updated
(WBNG) -- On Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Broome County is longer a COVID-19 yellow zone.
Cuomo said the amount of new cases in the county has slowed down enough to remove the designation.
He credits the slow down with residents in the county following New Cluster Action Initiative Guidelines.
In a tweet, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar thanked the community for helping slow the spread and following mandates.
Throughout the entire state, Cuomo says the positivity rate is 3.10%.