During Epilepsy Awareness month, doctors explain how to react to a seizure

(WBNG) -- November is Epilepsy Awareness Month and doctors are reminding residents about how many people the neurological condition affects.

Dr. Derek Yuan, a neurologist with UHS, says over 3 million people in the United States are diagnosed with epilepsy.

He says it's important for people to become informed on how to help and what to do if someone they know is experiencing a seizure.

Dr. Yuan says the first thing to do is to stay calm. He says to gently lower the person to the ground and to make sure their airways are not blocked.

He says that if the person has epilepsy, it's important to get their emergency medication. If the seizure lasts longer than 5 minutes, he says to call 911.

Dr. Yuan says it's important to get the word out as there are common myths.

He says there are things people should not do -- specifically, to not try to feed a person water or food if they are having a seizure as that may have them choke and not stick down hands down the mouth as it could block their airway.

He also says to let the person's body be if they are convulsing or shaking and to not stop the movement.

