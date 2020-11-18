From farm to table: Raising the perfect Thanksgiving turkey

NICHOLS (WBNG) -- We're nearly a week away from Thanksgiving, and you're probably planning that special holiday meal.

Over at Jordan Farms, Owner and Farmer Justian Jordan has spent months raising dozens of turkeys.

We come in, we check on the birds, we check their feed, we check their water," said Jordan. "Every day of their life, from the time we get them until they go in the freezer, I'm with them every single day seeing how they're doing."

This year's batch of turkeys took about 14 weeks to get to their current size. Normally, Jordan tries to raise turkeys for about 20 weeks, and they can weigh up to 40 pounds. However, because it's 2020, Jordan had a little bad luck and got his turkeys later in the season, cutting many weeks of growth time.

"Everybody's really looking for the size birds we ended up with, everything's in the 10 to 12 pound range," said Jordan. "We don't have any big birds this year, and I haven't had any requests for big birds."

Due to the pandemic, smaller gatherings means smaller birds, so this year it worked out for Jordan. Even though they are smaller, Jordan says he takes pride in every single Thanksgiving turkey he raises.

"We get to feed a lot of people in one day, and it makes us feel really good of how many people we can feed in our area," said Jordan.

To read more about Jordan Farms, head to their Facebook page. According to the National Turkey Federation, approximately 88 million Americans will consume about 46 million birds on the holiday alone.