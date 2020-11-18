Holiday shopping with the Ross Park Zoo

(WBNG) -- The Ross Park Zoo has some new items to add to your holiday wish list. The gifts will be available to grab during Black Friday weekend to Cyber Monday and at the Oakdale Mall.

The Ross Park Zoo Holiday Table will be set up in center court at the Oakdale Mall on Dec. 3 through Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

On Black Friday to Cyber Monday the Ross Park Zoo is launching new e-gift cards that can be used for admissions, concessions and items in the zoo gift shop. The zoo is also offering Holiday Mystery Boxes for kids.

For more info on all the wild gifts the Ross Park Zoo is offering this holiday season visit their website here.