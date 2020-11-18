Man waives extradition to California in 1969 rape and murder

A 75-year-old eastern Pennsylvania man has waived extradition to California to face charges in the 1969 rape and murder of a young mother. Defense attorney John Waldron said he spoke to John Sipos in preparation for Wednesday’s hearing in Lehigh County and determined that his client was clear-headed-enough to understand the court proceedings. The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that Waldron said Sipos denies killing 24-year-old Mary Scott, a go-go dancer who was found strangled in her San Diego apartment on Nov. 20, 1969. San Diego police said DNA evidence and forensic genealogy led to his arrest Oct. 24 at his North Whitehall Township home.