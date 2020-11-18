Trump influence seen in deadlock of Michigan election board

DETROIT (AP) — President Donald Trump’s efforts to sow doubt about the election seem to have played a role in a move by two Michigan Republicans to block certification of election results from Detroit. The pair eventually did an abrupt about-face in favor of Democrat Joe Biden. But their move on Tuesday briefly threatened to delay the official declaration of Biden’s victory in the state. Republicans Monica Palmer and William Hartmann initially voted against certification, leaving the Wayne County Board of Canvassers deadlocked at 2-2 along party lines. During the meeting’s public comment period, observers were sharply critical of the vote. The county canvassers later voted again and certified the results.