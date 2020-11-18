Pa. high court takes up Trump challenge to 8K Philly votes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state Supreme Court will take up challenges to more than 8,000 ballots in Philadelphia filed by President Donald Trump’s campaign. They’re among the many lawsuits launched by the Republican and his allies amid President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. The high court’s five-member Democratic majority agreed Wednesday to take up the case. It involves the question of whether state law requires counties to disqualify mail-in or absentee ballots where a voter didn’t write certain information on the outer envelope. The court’s two Republican justices dissented. A Philadelphia judge upheld the city election commission’s decision to count the votes, and the Trump campaign appealed. Biden won Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes.