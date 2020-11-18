Protests in Uganda’s capital as Bobi Wine arrested

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Protests have broken out in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, after police arrested Bobi Wine, a musician and opposition politician who is seeking the presidency in next year’s election. Wine’s supporters blocked roads and burned tires, prompting police to fire tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters. It was “total chaos” in the city, said the chairman of the Kampala City Traders Association.. The reason for Wine’s latest arrest is not immediately clear. He has captured the imagination of many Ugandans with his persistent calls for President Yoweri Museveni to retire after 36 years in power.