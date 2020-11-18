Public information officer for district attorney arrested for DWI after crash, deputies say

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff's Office stated in a news release that an employee of the Broome County District Attorney's Office was arrested for DWI after a crash on Nov. 13.

According to a news release, James Worhach, 35, was involved in a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Dickinson. During the investigation, deputies said Worhach had a blood-alcohol content level of .28%. The legal limit is .08%.

The sheriff's office reported a deputy hear a crash at the intersection of Downs Avenue and Prospect Street just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 13. The deputy discovered two vehicles in the crash. Worhach suffered from a minor head injury and was treated at the scene.

The news release stated that Worhach "was exhibiting signs of being impaired by alcohol and subsequently was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated."

The other driver was not hurt.

Deputies stated that Worhach was traveling north on Downs Avenue when he ran through a red light at the intersection of Airport Road and Prospect. A vehicle turning onto Prospect from Airport was hit by Worhach's gray Jeep Cherokee.

12 News reached out to the Broome County District Attorney's Office for comment. The office said a statement would be provided.

Worhach was released on appearance tickets to the Town of Dickinson Court. The charge against Worhach is a felony because Worhach was convicted on a DWI-related charged within the last 10 years, according to the sheriff's office.

Worhach is a public information officer for the Broome County District Attorney's Office.