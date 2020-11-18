Revenge Tour: Jags face several former players down stretch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are seeing former teammates nearly every week. The list is so expansive down the stretch that it could be considered a Revenge Tour. It started last week against veteran Green Bay tight end Marcedes Lewis. Next up: Pittsburgh defensive end Tyson Alualu, a first-round draft pick in 2010 who returns to Jacksonville on Sunday. The Jags also face Ronnie Harrison, Yannick Ngakoue, Calais Campbell, Nick Foles, Tashaun Gipson and Allen Robinson in the next five weeks.