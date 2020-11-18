State House Republicans vote for election procedures study

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans in the state House are pushing forward a proposal for a review of election procedures in Pennsylvania. GOP members of the State Government Committee all voted for the measure Wednesday and all Democrats were opposed. Democrats say any “confusion” over voting procedures — which is the basis for the resolution — were caused by the committee itself not acting ahead of time to make vote counting go more smoothly. The measure’s Republican sponsor insists he accepts the results of the election and isn’t trying to overturn them. The resolution needs a House floor vote but doesn’t require approval by the Senate or governor.