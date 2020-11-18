State Police search for tractor-trailer that sideswiped trooper’s car

TOWN OF LISLE (WBNG) -- The New York State Police Department says it needs the public's help in an investigation into a tractor-trailer sideswiping a trooper's vehicle Tuesday night.

State Police say a trooper was assisting the Broome County Sheriff's Office with a crash on I-81 in the town of Lisle when a tractor-trailer swiped the vehicle. Police say the vehicle's emergency's lights were on when the incident occurred.

The trooper was not in the vehicle when the tractor-trailer swiped it.

Police say there is no description of the tractor-trailer, but if you have any information, you may contact them at 607-775-1452.