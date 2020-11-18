JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) - Thanksgiving came early this year for local seniors in Broome County.

The Senior Centers across Broome County held a drive through pick up of thanksgiving meals for seniors.

Lines of cars were down the block at the Johnson City Senior Center location and organizers say they distributed over 230 meals as of 12:30.

And that's not all -- due to the various location, organizers say that there will be more reported, adding that they heard Endwell had around 180 at the same time.

Organizers said seniors had to sign up ahead of time and paid only a small amount.

They add that they are thrilled with the turnout and are happy that their team was able to work together efficiently for the day to run smoothly.