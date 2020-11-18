Trump pays $3 million for partial Wisconsin vote recount

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump has paid $3 million for a partial recount in Wisconsin but has yet to file a petition indicating which counties it is targeting. The Wisconsin Elections Commission tweeted Wednesday that the Trump campaign has told the commission that it will file the petition by the 5 p.m. deadline. A statewide recount would cost Trump $7.9 million. The $3 million he paid would be enough to cover the $2.8 million cost of a recount in the state’s two most Democratic counties of Milwaukee and Dane. In those counties, Democrat Joe Biden received 577,455 votes. He won statewide by 20,608 votes, based on canvassed results submitted by the counties.