UK police arrest man over 1974 Birmingham pub bombings

LONDON (AP) — Police have arrested a man in Northern Ireland in connection with the 1974 bombings of two pubs that killed 21 people and injured more than 200 in Birmingham, England. Officers from the West Midlands counter-terrorism unit and the Police Service of Northern Ireland arrested a 65-year-old man at his home in Belfast. Wednesday’s arrest came days before the 46th anniversary of the two Nov. 21, 1974 blasts that ripped apart the Mulberry Bush and Tavern in the Town pubs in the city of Birmingham. The blasts were one of the worst attacks committed by the Irish Republican Army on the British mainland during its armed campaign to get Britain out of Northern Ireland.