Watchdog slams UK over secrecy in virus equipment contracts

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s public spending watchdog says the government spent billions without proper transparency in a scramble to secure protective equipment early in the coronavirus outbreak. The National Audit Office says in a report Wednesday that companies with links to politicians were fast-tracked and had more chances of getting a contract than other applicants. Like many countries, the U.K. was caught without enough masks, gowns, gloves and other items to keep health care workers and the public safe as coronavirus cases skyrocketed. In the push to build up stocks, the government awarded 8,600 contracts worth 18 billion pounds ($24 billion) between March and July, most without a competitive tender process.