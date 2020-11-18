Over 1,000 evacuated in Nevada wildfire start returning home

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A day after a wind-whipped wildfire roared through a Reno neighborhood and destroyed at least five houses, more than 1,000 evacuees have started returning home. Reno’s mayor said Wednesday she was among those who evacuated and was thankful that the destruction wasn’t worse. Fire officials said the blaze was halfway contained by Wednesday evening, with full containment expected Friday. A separate fire about 100 miles south and across the border in California has killed one person and destroyed 80 structures in and around a small community. A sheriff’s spokeswoman says that includes an undetermined number of homes. Hundreds are still under evacuation orders there.