Wrongful death lawsuit filed over Naya Rivera’s drowning

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed over the death of “Glee” actor Naya Rivera, who drowned this summer while boating with her 4-year-old son on a California lake. The suit filed Tuesday blames Ventura County and managers of Lake Piru for her accidental death on July 8 northwest of Los Angeles. It was filed on behalf of her son by his father, Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey. The suit says the boat lacked lifesaving gear and that wind or currents carried it away from Rivera as she swam. The boy managed to return to the boat but Rivera drowned.