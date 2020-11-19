76ers shake up roster, deal Horford, Richardson at draft

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers shook up their roster on draft night with two big trades. The 76ers sent Al Horford to Oklahoma City and Josh Richardson was traded to Dallas. Horford and Richardson were the centerpieces of last summer’s roster overhaul that was supposed to turn the Sixers into NBA title contenders. Team president Daryl Morey undid the major moves and put his own stamp on the franchise in his first draft night with the team. The Sixers also selected Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey with the 21st pick.