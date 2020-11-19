Alleged IS executioner arrested at Greek refugee camp

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A 27-year-old Syrian man accused of taking part in multiple executions carried out by the Islamic State group has been arrested at a refugee camp in Greece’s capital. Authorities said the suspect was arrested at the camp in Athens early Thursday and that a police anti-terrorism division is leading the investigation. Greek police say the man moved to Greece in March 2018 and kept a “digital record” of his alleged criminal actions which forensic experts are examining. They did not name him or say where and when the killings in which he allegedly participated took place.