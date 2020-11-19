Animal Adventure Park explains the type of owl found at the Rockefeller Christmas Tree

(WBNG) -- A hitchhiking owl made its way to New York City and was discovered right inside the Rockefeller Christmas Tree.

The tiny owl was found after traveling 170 miles from Oneonta. The owl is now recovering in the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center.

But what kind of owl is this furry creature?

12 News spoke with Animal Adventure to learn more about the type of owl and how they believe it got there.

"The saw whet owl is actually one of the smallest species of owls in North America," said Jordan Patch, ownder of Animal Adventure Park, adding, "They are actually comparble to the size of a robin to put it in perspective."

Patch adds they're elusive just like any other owls.

As for how the owl was able to hitch a ride all the way to the city? Patch says the saw whet owls live in certain type of pine trees like the ones that were brought to Rockefeller Center, so if the tree was moved, the owl was "collateral damage."

Patch adds that the owls "hoot" is more of a train whistle like a "toot." He says the owls are migratory and can travel as far from Upstate to the Carolinas.

He adds that he believes the owl will be just fine now that he's in proper care.