Asia Today: Australia’s Victoria hits 3 weeks without virus

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s once hard-hit state of Victoria has gone three weeks without a new COVID-19 case for the first time since February. There are two just active coronavirus cases remaining across Victoria, according to figures released by the health department on Friday. And after having other states in Australia shut their borders to Victoria, the state has decided to close its border with neighboring South Australia, which is experiencing a new spike in cases. Victoria went through a prolonged surge of the virus that saw the city of Melbourne locked down, overnight curfews imposed and bans on family gatherings and extended travel outside the city. Australia has had 907 coronavirus deaths, but 819 have occurred in Victoria.