Broome County no longer in yellow zone, local business owners react

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement that Broome County is no longer in a yellow zone focus area for the coronavirus as of yesterday.

Governor Cuomo said the amount of new cases in the county has slowed down as residents followed the guidelines given out by the state.

Across New York yesterday the reported rate of positive coronavirus tests was 3.1%.

Area business owners said they have seen an increase in customers as the yellow zone restrictions were lifted.

Jared Miller, owner of Tony's Italian Grill in Endicott spoke to 12 News about how lifting the restrictions is helpful to small businesses.

Miller said with the yellow zone restrictions gone, restaurants will be able to seat up to 10 guests together at a table.

During yellow zone restrictions, restaurants were capping group seating limits to 4 guests per table.

"It's kind of discouraging for some folks. They come in with a party of five or six and they want to sit down together, and with restrictions, 'sorry, we can't'. We have to put you at separate tables. Some folks are cool with that, and others understandably want to be together as a family. So they look for other places to eat," Miller said.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar also weighed in on the subject, thanking Broome County residents for doing their part.

Source: Jason Garnar Twitter

Garnar also urges residents to continue to be smart to prevent yellow zone restrictions from returning.