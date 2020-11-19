Donate soon! Government Plaza Food Drive nears its end

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Friday is the last day to participate in the Government Plaza Thanksgiving Food Drive Challenge.

The drive is a competition between the Broome County, Binghamton, and state government offices to see who can raise the most food for CHOW.

You can donate non-perishable items like pastas and canned food to be donated to around 100 different emergency-food programs in Broome County.

Organizers say its important to help out, but especially this year.

"People have been out of work, people who have never accessed emergency good in their life have had to gone to pantries," Director of CHOW Les Aylesworth told 12 News.

Aylesworth said that one of the largest food study analysts estimated that due to the pandemic, the number of food insecure people in Broome County alone has risen by 10,000 people.

If you would like to make a monetary donation, click here.