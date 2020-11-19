EU hit by new crisis, this time over money and values

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The European Union still hasn’t completely sorted out its messy post-divorce relationship with Britain — but it has already been plunged into another major crisis. This time the 27-member union is being tested as Poland and Hungary block passage of its budget for the next seven years and an ambitious package aimed at rescuing economies ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. Their objection? A new “rule-of-law mechanism” that would allow the bloc to deny funds to countries that violate democratic norms — something that both Poland and Hungary have been accused of doing for years. Leaders will try to end the stalemate at Thursday’s virtual EU summit.