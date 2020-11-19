EU leaders try to solve political fight blocking big budget

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders haven’t made any progress toward resolving a diplomatic dispute with EU members Poland and Hungary to unlock a 1.8 trillion-euro ($2.1 trillion) budget and economic recovery package. The few leaders from opposing sides to speak during a 20-minute session at the start of a video summit stuck closely to their positions. The deal for the budget and recovery fund looked well on track to take effect in January until Hungary and Poland vetoed it this week. They objected to a new mechanism that would allow the EU to deny funds to countries that violate democratic norms, which both Poland and Hungary have been accused of doing.