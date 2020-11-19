Georgia hand tally of votes is complete, affirms Biden lead

ATLANTA (AP) — A hand tally of the ballots cast in the presidential race has been completed. The results released Thursday by the secretary of state’s office affirm Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow lead over Republican President Donald Trump. The hand recount of about 5 million votes stemmed from an audit required by a new state law and wasn’t in response to any suspected problems with the state’s results or an official recount request. The secretary of state’s office faces a deadline of Friday at 5 p.m. to certify the election results. Then the governor has to certify the slate of presidential electors by 5 p.m. Saturday.