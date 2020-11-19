Trump summons Michigan GOP leaders for extraordinary meeting

DETROIT (AP) — President Donald Trump has summoned Michigan’s Republican legislative leaders to the White House for an extraordinary meeting Friday. It comes amid a long shot GOP push to subvert the democratic process that handed the battleground state to Democrat Joe Biden. Two people familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that Trump invited Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield. They agreed to go, according to a state official aware of the leaders’ plans. The two officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. It was not immediately clear what the meeting is about. Neither Shirkey nor Chatfield commented.