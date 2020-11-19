Helio Health expands rehabilitation beds in $13 million investment

(WBNG) -- New resources are being devoted to fighting the opioid epidemic in the Southern Tier.

Helio Health, along with state and local officials, has announced 50 new stabilization and rehabilitation beds in Binghamton.

It's a $13 million investment.

Officials say it's more important now than it ever has been to help people fighting addiction. They say the physical toll of the coronavirus has been well accounted for.

However, they say it's the toll on mental health the virus takes on people that have not received as much attention. They say the isolation it causes can drive people back to addiction.

Officials say just because there's a pandemic, the fight against addiction isn't over.

"The work of government doesn't stop," said Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul.

"We have to ensure that projects like these continue, that money continues to flow from the oasis, that partners like Helio Health are able to mobilize and get this off the ground because we could not have foreseen when projects like this were first offered to us that there would be a higher demand than ever before," she said.

There are now 100 beds total for recovering addicts at the Helio Health Center on Glenwood Road.