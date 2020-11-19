Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers shook up their roster on draft night with two big trades. The 76ers sent Al Horford to Oklahoma City and Josh Richardson was traded to Dallas. Horford and Richardson were the centerpieces of last summer’s roster overhaul that was supposed to turn the Sixers into NBA title contenders. Team president Daryl Morey undid the major moves and put his own stamp on the franchise in his first draft night with the team. The Sixers also selected Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey with the 21st pick.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers are moving on from Al Horford and will send him and a protected future first-round pick to Oklahoma City in a major draft-night trade. A person with direct knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press on Wednesday the Sixers will receive Danny Green and Terrance Ferguson from the Thunder. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet announced. The Sixers also sent a 2025 first-round protected from 1-6 overall. The Sixers also sent the 34th pick in Wednesday’s draft to the Thunder and the rights to European point guard Vasilije Micic.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says his 9-0 team is perfect in name only. The Steelers are searching for ways to kickstart a running game that has taken a step backward in recent weeks. Pittsburgh managed a season-low 44 yards rushing in a victory over Cincinnati, relying largely on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who threw four touchdown passes. Tomlin says the play by both the running backs and the offensive line has been subpar and needs to improve. Pittsburgh heads to Jacksonville next week to face the 1-8 Jaguars.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State has made big defensive plays lately, most too late to really matter. Take the last two games for example. The Nittany Lions have created multiple turnovers, forced eight punts, and allowed just 10 points on 13 combined second-half possessions. It would be a winning formula had the first half of those games not gone so badly. If the Nittany Lions start slow again when the Hawkeyes visit Beaver Stadium on Saturday, they’ll likely be headed for their first 0-5 start in program history. It would be an ignominious notation for a team that’s become just the second since 1984 to begin 0-4 after starting the season ranked No. 7. For other reasons, including pride, they’ll look to avoid doing so.

UNDATED (AP) — The ACC football standings are topped by three Top 25 teams _ No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 4 Clemson and No. 12 Miami. Those are the league’s only ranked teams. After fourth-place North Carolina, there is a big group of teams in the middle of the ACC, including a group of five whose overall records are within a game of .500. That may make the league look top-heavy. Duke coach David Cutcliffe insists the .500 teams are a sign of depth. Some of those teams need to emerge in the final weeks of the season to boost the league’s respect.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers, the NFL’s last unbeaten team, have maintained the top spot in the latest AP Pro32 poll. The Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints remained at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively. The Green Bay Packers inched up two spots to No. 4 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers climbed four places to round out the top five.