J Balvin, Rosalía, Ozuna, Bad Bunny win at Latin Grammys

NEW YORK (AP) — Thirteen-time nominee J Balvin picked up the first award during the live telecast of the 2020 Latin Grammys, and the Colombian superstar has a chance to make history if he wins the top prize, album of the year, later in the show. Balvin won best urban music album for his solo fifth release, “Colores.” He was nominated twice in the category, also competing with his collaborative album with Bad Bunny, “Oasis.” He wore a mask as he accepted the honor at Thursday’s event, airing live on Univision. Because of the pandemic, the Latin Grammys will not have a live audience and did not have a red carpet.